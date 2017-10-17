Horse Kills Trainer

Ken Dooley

Trainer Amanda Perrett has paid tribute to Ken Dooley after her groom was named as the man fatally injured at Kempton on Saturday evening.

It is believed Dooley, who was in his 50s, was kicked by a horse in the racecourse stables at the Sunbury track.

The final two races were abandoned and the incident is being investigated by Surrey police.

Perrett, who trains at Coombelands stable in Pulborough, Sussex, described Dooley as ‘hugely enthusiastic’ and ‘integral’ member of her staff.

In a statement in which she thanked staff at Kempton, medical services and colleagues for their efforts to save Dooley’s life, Perrett said: ‘It is with huge sadness that I can confirm we lost our friend and colleague Ken Dooley after an incident in the stable yard at Kempton last night.

‘Ken had been with us for seven years and was a very special member of our family business at Coombelands.

‘He was an excellent employee, very experienced with racehorses having worked all of his life with them as a jockey, trainer and jockey coach around the world.

‘He was always first into work in the morning, hugely enthusiastic and dedicated to his horses and a very much valued and integral member of our team.

‘Our thoughts are with his family at this very sad time.’