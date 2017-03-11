Hopeson Adorye Loses Wife

Hopeson Adorye and the wife

Reports reaching DAILY GUIDE as at press last night indicated that New Patriotic Party (NPP) firebrand, Hopeson Adorye, had lost his wife, Margaret Kumah.

She reportedly died of cancer in Dusseldorf, Germany.

A heartbroken Adorye took to Facebook to mourn the death of his dear wife.

“Why me at this time? R.I.P, my dearest,” he wrote.

Immediately the announcement was made, many people took to social media to commiserate with him over the death of Madam Kumah, whom he married only last year.