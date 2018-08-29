Homebase TV To Launch Obaapa Beauty Pageant

Fanny Aggrey-Fynn Amissah

Homebase TV will launch a new show dubbed ‘Obaapa Beauty Pageant 2018’.

The pageant will highlight and bring to light accomplishments made by women in the areas of education, intelligence, leadership, independence, commitment to humanity and a desire for peace throughout the country,” a statement from the management of the media house revealed.

The statement also said the focus of the pageant will be “to enhance the inner and outer beauty of the modern woman to gain self-confidence and passion.”

The pageant, which is scheduled to last for about 12 weeks, will be held under the theme: ‘Ahuofɛ Ne Nimdeɛ’ (Beauty & Knowledge).

It will see the contestants spread awareness via advocacy, take up various challenges and deliver speeches on women empowerment.

Time With City Gold Show presenter on Homebase TV, Fanny Aggrey-Fynn Amissah, stated that no date has, however, been set for the launch of the pageant but this will be made public soon.