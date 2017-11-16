Hole-In-Heart Girls Need Help

Abdul Aziz Nahima and Munawaratu Abdul Wahab

The families of two girls suffering from different hole-in-heart conditions are appealing to the public to come to their aid in seeking treatment for their children.

The girls, Abdul Aziz Nahima and Munawaratu Abdul Wahab, both patients of the Cardiothoracic Centre of the Korle-Bu Teaching Hospital, need urgent medical attention to correct their defect and give them a better living condition

Abdul Aziz Nahima

Nahima is living with the complex hole-in-heart condition known as the perimembraneous ventricular septal defect (PMVSD) and doctors at the centre have indicated she needs surgery to repair this defect.

“The total cost of surgery, anaesthesia, intensive care and ward stay is the cedi equivalent of $6,000,” an appeal letter signed by Dr Gordon Offei-Larbi for Dr Lawrence A. Sereboe (Director, NCTC.)

The letter asked the public who would wish to help little Nahima to please direct payment to the National Cardiothoracic Centre with the following details — Name: Abdul Aziz Nahima, Medical file: NTCH/28834/15.

Munawaratu Abdul Wahab

She suffers from a complex hole-in-heart condition known as the Tetralogy of Falloy (TOF). An appeal letter by the centre signed by Dr Gordon Offei-Larbi for Dr Lawrence A. Sereboe (Director, NCTC) noted that Munawaratu needs to undergo two surgeries costing $10,500.

“Further management will involve a palliative modified Blalock-Taussig shunt to improve blood flow to the lungs, followed a year later by full correction of the defect,” the statement said.

The letter asked the public who would wish to help little Munawaratu to please direct payment to the National Cardiothoracic Centre with the following details — Name: Munawaratu Abdul Wahab, Medical file:NCTC/32104/17.

By Jamila Akweley Okertchiri