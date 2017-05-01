Hohoe Honours Amewu

John Peter Amewu

The paramount chief of the Gbi State in the Hohoe municipality of the Volta Region, Togbe Gabusu VI, has declared the area’s support for the government in respect of its agenda to transform the country’s economy.

According to him, the Gbi State has opened its doors to the administration of President Akufo-Addo for any possible assistance.

Togbe Gabusu VI was speaking at a durbar of the chiefs and people of the Gbi State in honour of John Peter Amewu, for his new role as the Minister for Lands and Natural Resources.

The durbar was to recognise the efforts and achievements of Mr. Amewu – a native of the area, who contributed immensely to the landslide victory of the New Patriotic Party (NPP) last year as the regional chairman. The honour was aimed at inspiring the younger generation to strive hard to achieve success in all their endeavours.

The paramount chief, who was the chairman for the durbar, noted that the appointment of Mr. Amewu as a minister came at the right time, indicating that he has what it takes to fight illegal mining (galamsey), a practice that has become a major worry to all Ghanaians.

Togbe Gabusu VI declared the support of the Gbi State for Mr. Amewu in the performance of his duties.

In an address, Vice President Dr. Mahamudu Bawumia, who was the guest of honour, described Mr. Amewu as a very strong ‘elephant’ who helped the NPP in no small way to win the 2016 general election.

“He is an ‘elephant’ but he fought the election like an elephant with the heart of a lion and he made everyone know that they could not mess with him,” he stated.

Dr. Bawumia said Mr. Amewu has the intellectual capability to manage the ministry effectively.

“The development agenda that the president has laid down for the transformation of this country, the creation of a new economy that we have embarked on will not be possible without the support of John Peter Amewu and the work he is doing and is going to do in the Ministry of Lands and Natural Resources,” the vice president observed.

Mr. Amewu was presented with a citation and other gifts in recognition of his achievements.

From Fred Duodu and Gibril Abdul Razak, Hohoe

(gbabdulrazak@gmail.com)