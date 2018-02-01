HODA Holds Thanksgiving Service

Dr Kwame Duffuor (3rd from right) and wife offer thanks to God

Management and staff of uniBank Ghana Limited recently joined their colleagues from the HODA Consortium, which comprises 15 enterprises owned by Dr Kwabena Duffuor, to mark the 9th edition of the annual HODA thanksgiving service at the International Conference Centre.

In a sermon themed, ‘2018, Our Year of Giant Steps,’ Evangelist Boniface Keelson of Light House Assemblies of God, Canada, entreated staff to seek the Lord and acknowledge Him in all their endeavours.

He revealed that in order to attain the year’s theme, staff ought to be diligent, committed and prepared for work.

Evangelist Boniface Keelson urged the congregants to work hard to pursue salvation, insisting that that is the main quest of humanity.

Boatemaa Duffuor Barfour-Awuah, Executive Director of Star Assurance, who doubles as the Director of the Duffuor Foundation, enumerated gains made by HODA establishments.

In an interview to BUSINESS GUIDE, Chairman Emeritus of HODA Holdings, Dr Kwabena Duffuor, congratulated members of the HODA family for their hard work and commitment, which he indicated “has ensured the increased resourcefulness of the HODA Enterprise.”

He stressed that “activities of HODA will be synchronized to ensure that we build on the brand equity that has been attained.”

He advised the congregants to be humble in their undertakings.

The Thanksgiving Service, which was attended by the Duffuor Family, Rev Dr. Paul Frimpong-Manso, Rev Dr. Alex Nkrumah, General Superintendent of the Assemblies of God Church, Head, Pastor of Revival Restoration Centre (RRC) Assembly of God, CEOs and management of all the HODA enterprises, was interspersed with beautiful renditions of popular Christian tunes by the various choirs in the HODA Group.

The HODA Holdings comprise uniBank Ghana Limited, uniCredit Ghana Limited, Star Assurance Company Limited, StarLife Assurance Company ltd, Star Microinsurance Services Limited, uniSecurities Company Ltd, uniPrecision Printing Press, Telemedia Communications ltd, EIB Network, Integrated Properties ltd, Topp Holdings, Alban Logistics, Institute of Fiscal Studies and affiliate companies.

A business desk report