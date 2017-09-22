History Is Written By Victors- Greenstreet

Ivor Greenstreet

“It has been said that history is written by the victors and unfortunately for J. B. Danquah and some of his colleagues, Nkrumah outwitted them, outthought them, out-organized them, out-dribbled them and thus towers over them…”

These were some of the remarks of Ivor Kobina Greenstreet, 2016 flagbearer of the Convention People’s Party (CPP), at a press conference held by the party to mark Kwame Nkrumah’s 108th birthday.

He went on to say that “… if Nana Addo Dankwa truly believes the battle is or was the Lord’s, then he should know that the Lord’s hand was on Osagyefo over and above all others…”

That notwithstanding, he said, “…I find it strange that for instance, at the University of Ghana, Legon, we have Mensah Sarbah Hall, Limann Hall and other things named after important persons, but others who played significant roles like J. B. Danquah have been left out…That means there’s still much more to do to properly recognize those who have served Ghana.

He was of the opinion that “… both September 21st and August 4th are needless…they should both be scrapped and 6th March used to celebrate those who contributed to our independence from the smallest to the highest person…

“…In this sense, let us minimize things that divide us and rather unite to build a great nation worthy of all those who have struggled up until now to contribute to its development…”