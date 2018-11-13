Highlife Musicians Must Wake Up – K.K Fosu

K.K Fosu

K.K Fosu has called on highlife musicians to put in more efforts to help keep the music genre alive.

According to the World Map records signee, the insurgence of other genre of music possesses a great risk to the existence of the Ghanaian highlife music.

“We need more voices in highlife and some publicity. Highlife musicians should wake up and find new ways of promoting their music like the new path dancehall artistes are taking, where their music is spread across,” K.K Fosu said.

The hiplife musician added that it would be very important to re-brand highlife, but not necessarily changing the face of the music.

“We need to flood the industry with more songs and I believe it’s time we brand highlife to suit the system. I also urge entertainment outfits to support the highlife music because it belongs to us,” KK Fosu stated.

He also lauded the efforts of Kuami Eugene, Kidi and the other young ones for their efforts in giving highlife a new face, and urged the old ones to be vibrant in the music industry.

K.K Fosu is set to drop his sixth album titled ‘I’m Back’ sometime next month.