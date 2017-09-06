‘Highlife Dance Party’ Hits Accra

Opoku Mensah

The maiden edition of a music event dubbed ‘Highlife Dance Party’, an initiative of Alliance Française, will take place on Saturday, September 9 at the Alliance Française in Accra.

The ‘Highlife Dance Party’, according to the organisers, which will be held every month, will witness performances from different bands and different highlife musicians.

The maiden edition will witness live performance from a popular musician and keyboard player, Opoku Mensah, who will thrill audience to his favourite highlife tunes.

According to the organisers, Opoku Mensah has promised to bring his shine to the night with an all-new attitude and stagecraft to this concert that will make audience scream for more.

Opoku Mensah has played more concerts on the local scene, including +233 Jazz Bar, Republic Bar, Alliance Française (Accra), and was part of the 2017 live in Accra Jazz Festival organised by Alliance Française Accra.

He is an award winning band leader, keyboard player, composer and arranger who has many years of experience in the music industry and has made Ghana proud on the international front by winning several prestigious awards, including best African music composer and best pianist in Africa (Eurasia records in Dubai and Benin) 2015.

In 2016, Opoku Mensah and Nananom Band represented Ghana with scintillating sounds from their ‘Spirit of Africa’ album during a magnetic performance at the last Africa Rhythms Festival of Music, which was held in the Togolese capital, Lome.

The multi-talented artiste is most passionate about jazz, Latin and Afro-fusion type of music, and has earned a lot of admiration in Ghana and the international scene through his authentic African music.

Adults are paying GH¢20 and GH¢15 for AF students and cultural members. It is free for children under the age of 16.