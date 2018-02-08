High Court Squashes Amewu Revocation Of Exton Cubic Mining Licence

John Peter Amewu – Lands and Natural Resources Minister

An Accra High court has quashed a decision by the Lands and Natural Resources Minister John Peter Amewu to revoked mining licenses of Exton Cubic to prospect for bauxite in the Ashanti region.

The court held the minister was not clothed with such adjudicatory powers on the matter of mining in the Nhyinahini bauxite concession of the Tano Offin forest reserve in the region.

Justice Kweku Ackah-Boafo, delivering his ruling said the decision by the Lands and Natural Resources Minister to forbid a company owned by the former President’s brother was in part, “self-serving”.

The court, however, dismissed an application by Exton Cubic for an injunction restricting the minister or his agents from interfering with it’s acquired rights.

Moments after the ruling, counsel for the applicant, Edudzi Tamakloe hailed the decision as a strong signal to government officials who take unilateral decisions on these matters, to be advised.

But Deputy Attorney-General, Godfred Dame, maintained Exton cubic did not have the mineral rights as required by law to carry out mining activities, as held by the court.

He said the decision still leaves the applicant with nothing. He, however, hinted the decision may be appealed.

-Myjoyonline