HFC Gets Exceptional Diaspora Award

Ken Ofori-Atta, Minister of Finance (left) presents the award to Mr Robert Le Hunte, MD, HFC Ghana

HFC Bank Ghana, a subsidiary of Republic Financial Holdings Limited, has been awarded for Exceptional Diaspora Investment in Ghana.

The award is in recognition of investment of the Republic Financial Holdings Limited of Trinidad and Tobago in HFC Bank Ghana.

HFC Bank received the award at the prestigious Diaspora African Forum Excellence Awards Dinner.

Managing Director of HFC Bank, Robert Le Hunte, expressed the bank’s gratitude to the organisers, Diaspora African Forum, for the award and the Government of Ghana for the Diaspora Homecoming Summit initiative.

Mr. Le Hunte recounted the history of over 60 million Africans, who were forcefully removed from the land of their birth and transferred primarily to the Caribbean to work under inhumane conditions.

In his view, he and other Caribbean citizens currently working at HFC Bank represented the descendants of the fellow Africans.

Republic Bank’s investment of US$100 million in HFC Bank represents one of the largest single investments by a Diasporan country back into Africa, and signifies the confidence that the bank has in the stability and future prospects of the Ghanaian economy.

He also mentioned that following on the heels of the Prime Minister of Trinidad and Tobago’s visit to Ghana last year, a trade mission from the Caribbean will be visiting Ghana in September 2017, which will further deepen the investment and trade climate among Ghana and the diaspora countries of the Caribbean.

The Award dinner was attended by both the President and Vice President of Ghana, together with their spouses, Ministers of State, Members of the diplomatic Corps and Diasporans in Ghana.

The dinner was part of the Diaspora Homecoming Summit, and in commemoration of the 10th anniversary of the Diaspora African Forum.