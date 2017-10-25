Herbert Mensah Presents Jersey To Kotoko Fan Caught In Gas Explosion

Former Chairman of Kumasi Asante Kotoko football club Mr. Herbert Mensah has presented a kotoko Jersey to a die-hard Asante Kotoko fan who was severely injured during the Atomic junction gas explosion in Accra and is currently on admission at the 37 military hospital.

The Presentation followed a visit and donation of products and cash to the victims of the gas explosion by Chinese companies Sunda international and Twyford, a gesture which was arranged by Mr. Herbert Mensah. During that visit, a victim, Rockson Cort, identified himself as a Kotoko supporter whiles smiling on his sick bed upon seeing Mr. Mensah.

‘’I am smiling because of you. I thought I will never see you physically. I am a kotoko supporter for a long time. I thank God i have seen you today’’ Rockson Cort murmured from his sick bed.

Moved emotionally by the revelation from the Kotoko supporter on his sick bed, the former Kotoko chairman, fondly remembered for filling the stadia with tens of thousands of people and bringing excitement to the local football league during his days at Kotoko, returned to the 37 military hospital days later, to make further donation of food and cash to the victims whiles presenting a special Kotoko jersey to Mr. Rockson Cort who was severely burnt during the gas explosion.

Presenting the jersey to the victim, Mr. Herbert Mensah who is currently the President of Ghana Rugby Football Union said ‘’You know i came here the other day and you told me you are a kotoko supporter, you told me you didn’t know you will ever see me, so today i came back here with a jersey i wore to the stadium when i was kotoko chairman. Today I am giving it to you.’’ Mr. Rockson Cort was moved to tears mixed with excitement by the surprise gesture of Mr. Mensah. He assured Mr. Herbert Mensah that Kotoko will win this year’s MTN FA Cup.

Mr. Herbert Mensah, a renowned global business man is known for his philanthropic activities especially with victims of disaster and the poor and is credited for spearheading and sponsoring the annual ‘May 9 remembered’ charity activities that seek to remember and help families of victims of the May 9 2001 Accra stadium disaster during which time he was chairman of Kotoko. The stadium disaster claimed over 126 lives leaving behind several families from both Accra and Kumasi permanently devastated and needing support.

-Modernghana