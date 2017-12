Herbert Mensah

The Rugby Africa Bronze Cup will then take place from the 9th to the 12th of May in Accra, Ghana.

Reformulated for the occasion in a four-team competition, this tournament is the gateway to Rugby Africa’s men’s rugby competition.

Lesotho and Ghana make their first appearance at this level following Lesotho’s victory in the Regional Challenge 2017 and Ghana’s acquisition of full membership status of World Rugby.