Herbal Medicine Gaining Recognition

Dr. Okoh flanked by some traditional leaders

Chief Executive Officer (CEO) of Greenfield Scientific Herbal Clinic in Nungua, Dr. Bright Okoh Stephen, has said herbal medicine is gaining recognition by the day.

As a result, he has called on all practitioners in the country to come together to fight for a common goal.

Addressing a media conference on his award recently, he said, “We are not relenting after achieving this feat; it has really brought freedom to practitioners.”

He added, “We have to come together as an institution. This is just the beginning; we will go the extra mile to make a strong statement to the world.”

Established in 2009, Greenfield Scientific Herbal Clinic was recently awarded by American International Theology University with Master Class Certificate In Leadership & Management.

The Nungua-based clinic has also won the world best herbal medicine provider (neatness/diligence) and world best herbal clinic at the World Changers Awards & Summit in Dubai.

Additionally, its works have attracted the attention of two universities, as well as Charisma University accredited by the British Accreditation Council.