Help Society Go Cash-lite: Nigeria High Commissioner Asks GTBank

The Nigerian High Commissioner in photograph with the delegation from GTBank

The new Nigeria High Commissioner to Ghana, H.E. Ambassador Femi Michael Abikoye has added his voice to the many advocates on the need for banks to help society depend less on cash and rather use electronic and digital channels to make transactions.

He said, “Since I arrived in Accra, Ghana in July, 2017, I realize that a lot of people are still carrying cash, so encourage people to use alternative channels such as ATMs, mobile money etc”.

H.E. Ambassador Abikoye made these suggestions when a four-member Management delegation from the “Digital Bank of the Year 2017”, Guaranty Trust Bank (Ghana) Limited, led by its Managing Director, Mr. Lekan Sanusi, paid a courtesy call on him to welcome and formally introduce the Ghana franchise to the High Commissioner. Other officials from the bank were the General Manager in charge of Operations and Technology, Mr. Daniel Attah; the Group Head of Corporate Affairs, Mr. Ben Ackah-Mensah and the Head of the bank’s Private Banking group, Mrs. Constance Dzifa Quist.

During discussions with the bank officials, the Nigeria High Commissioner, who has been re-posted to head the Nigeria Mission in Ghana after his last tour of duty in Japan expressed desire to see a society where most transactions are done electronically with less cash and human involvement to aid in efficiency and speed. He advised, “Add value to what you are doing i.e. the banking system and make an impact”.

He enumerated some achievements he could recollect that Guaranty Trust Bank (Ghana) Limited had made in this direction, and while congratulating the bank for this, he urged it to put in more effort in the quest to do things differently. He proffered, “Do things that are extraordinary. Do something unique”. He said he had followed the achievements of the bank and its leadership and was confident that it would continue to excel.

Concerning the role of the High Commission and its relationship with businesses in Ghana with Nigerian interests, H.E. Ambassador Abikoye assured the officials that, “We are here to support you. We are here to move our two countries forward”.

Managing Director of Guaranty Trust Bank (Ghana) Limited, Mr. Lekan Sanusi expressed his appreciation to the High Commissioner for the warm and welcoming reception and wished him well in his endeavours. He elaborated on the strides the bank has made in terms of electronic / digital banking and assured him of GTBank’s total commitment to delivering the utmost convenience for customers. He said, “It is our pledge to continue the tradition of excellence and offer the utmost convenience in our service delivery at all times”.

H.E. Mr. Femi Abikoye, High Commissioner of the Federal Republic of Nigeria to the Republic of Ghana is a seasoned career diplomat with over 30 years of experience in the Foreign Service.

Ambassador Abikoye holds a B.Sc degree in Economics from University of Ilorin, Kwara State, and a Post Graduate Diploma in Information Technology from University of Ghana, Legon. Prior to his appointment as High Commissioner of Nigeria to Ghana, he has served in various capacities in the Ministry of Foreign Affairs, Nigeria as Director, Office of the Special Assistant to the Permanent Secretary, Supervising Director, Regions.

Furthermore, he served as Minister, Embassy of Nigeria, Tokyo, Japan between 2010 and 2013, First Vice Consul, Consulate- General of Nigeria, Buea, Cameroon (2001-2004), Minister Counsellor, Nigeria High Commission, Accra Ghana (1998-2001). The High Commissioner who is widely travelled enjoys reading, soccer, jogging and swimming.

Guaranty Trust Bank (Ghana) Limited, Bank of the Year for two consecutive years in 2009 and 2010, was registered in Ghana in October 2004 and obtained its universal banking license from the Bank of Ghana on 23rd February, 2006, thereby paving the way for the commencement of operations.

The Bank is a subsidiary of Guaranty Trust Bank Plc, one of the foremost banks in Nigeria with a Triple A rating; the first indigenously owned sub-Saharan bank to be quoted on the London Stock Exchange. In 2008, GTBank Plc became the first new generation indigenous African bank to obtain a banking license to carry out fully fledged commercial banking activities in the United Kingdom.

GTBank, over the last eleven (11) years of operations in Ghana, has become a household name, a safe and strong bank and a trail blazer in the innovation of efficient electronic channels to enable its customers to carry out banking transactions from wherever they may be, without having to visit the banking hall.

The year 2017 so far has been good for GTBank. Half-year audited accounts show that Total Asset size has grown by 19% from GHS1.5 billion in June, 2016 to GHS1.8billion in June, 2017. The Bank’s Profit Before Tax (PBT) as at June 2017 was GHS65 million compared to GHS52 million recorded same period in 2016. This demonstrates steady growth in profitability of about 25%. Total Equity of the Bank as at 30th June, 2017 stood at GHS293 million, which is clearly above the current regulatory minimum capital of GHS120 million while capital adequacy ratio was 20.41% which is also above the regulatory limit of 10%.