Help Make Accra Cleanest City – LEKMA MCE

Madam Adjeley Twum Gyamera

The Municipal Chief Executive Officer of the Ledzokuku Krowor Municipal Assembly (LEKMA), Adjeley Twum Gyamera, has appealed to her residents to help the assembly realise President Nana Akufo-Addo’s vision to make Accra the cleanest city in Africa.

According to her, it will take the collective effort of the people to rid the city of Accra of filth which has become a source of worry for government and concerned citizens.

She said her office is putting in place measures to ensure that the President’s pledge is achieved to prevent possible dangerous diseases that could affect the people.

Speaking at the Eid grounds at Teshie Zongo where hundreds of Muslims gathered to pray, the MCE charged the residents, especially, the youth to let the exemplary lives they exhibited during the month of Ramadan continue.

Ms. Gyamera entreated them to stay away from alcohol, illicit drugs and all sorts of unprescribed drugs which are dangerous to their lives.

She reminded them of the need to celebrate moderately in order not to bring any problems to themselves and the community.

She noted that Islam depicts peace and the people must leave in peace with one another for a prosperous nation.

She indicated that her office is working tirelessly to fulfill the promises they made to them, particularly the poor road network in some parts of the municipality.

Imam for the area noted that successive governments have failed to fulfill the promises they made to them right after they had won power.

He therefore charged the MCE not to follow the trend of her predecessors.

He also urged the youth in the area and across the country to stay away from acts that could result in conflicts that could endanger their lives and that of others.

He prayed for the prosperity of the nation and asked Allah to protect Ghana from wars and misunderstandings.

BY Gibril Abdul Razak