Help Ghana Post – Asamoah Boateng

Asamoah Boateng left and the Acting MD of Ghana Post

The Executive Chairman of State Enterprises Commission (SEC) has appealed to government and other key players in the country’s private sector to consider supporting the Ghana Post Company Limited (GPCL).

Mr. Boateng made the appeal after he visited GPCL’s head office on Friday in Accra.

The Executive Chairman, who called for both state and private support to sustain the company, said with the right assistance, GPCL could once again become vibrant.

He said that the postal company was operating under deplorable conditions.

As a company that has once been a key contributor to national development, it ought to be assessed to avert its collapse, he added.

Mr. Asamoah indicated that Ghana Post, which has been in existence for a very long time, has provided some important services to Ghana over the years.

Its operations have been very vital across West Africa and the world at large, he said.

According to the acting Managing Director of Ghana Post Company Limited, James Kwofie, “We are running a negative cash flow.”

He added that the new management of the company has taken some important decisions to resolve the challenges facing the company.

By Edward Emmanuel Lamptey