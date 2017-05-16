Hello FM Celebrates Ghanaian Mothers

A section of the mothers dancing at the event

Hello FM last Sunday organised a free breast cancer screening exercise for more than 1,000 mothers at the Kumasi Cultural Centre (Amamere Fie) in Kumasi to celebrate this year’s Mothers’ Day.

According to the management of Hello FM, the screening exercise was aimed at creating public awareness about the disease.

In addition to the free breast cancer screening, mothers also benefitted from free screening of hepatitis B, blood pressure, among others.

Mothers who had the opportunity to attend the free breast cancer screening exercise took home gifts and souvenirs from the organisers and sponsors of the event.

The event attracted a number of personalities like the Ashanti Regional Deputy Minister, Madam Elizabeth Agyemang, Daniel Aboagye, MP for Bantama, among others.

There were live musical performances from some popular seasoned gospel artistes who mounted the platform one after the other to entertain mothers and music fans.

By George Clifford Owusu