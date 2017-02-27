Hearts Win At Last

Accra Hearts of Oak ended their winless streak with a 2-1 win over Wa All Stars on a soggy pitch in Accra yesterday.

Ivorian import Akex Kouasi put the home side in front after capitalizing on slippery blunder situation in the first half.

The visitors fought relentlessly thereafter but were denied the equalizer on many occasions until Richard Arthur hit the back of the net later in the game.

But Hearts, determined to record their first league game were more tactical in front which resulted in their skipper Thomas Abbey restoring the lead in the dying minutes.

Meanwhile, the Ashgold-Kotoko game was rained off after the first half with a result of 1-1. It would be replayed today at same venue.

GPL Scores @ A Glance

WAFA 1, Aduana 1

Hearts 2, All Stars 1

Allies 2, Dwarfs 1

Bechem 1, Chelsea 1

Bolga 1, Oly 0

Sharks 1, T.Youth 0

Liberty 3, Medeama2

Ashgold-Kotoko (Today)

By Kofi Owusu Aduonum