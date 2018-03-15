‘Hearts Will Sack Underperforming Players’

Mark Noonan

The Phobians chief says players who fail to live up to the expectations will be shown the exit door.

Hearts of Oak chief executive officer, Mark Noonan, has advised the playing body to serve the club wholeheartedly ahead of the 2017-18 Ghana Premier League season.

The American, who replaced Vincent Sowah Odotei last month, insists players must play for the club’s crest before they think about their personal gains.

“As management of Hearts of Oak, I believe we will not have any problems with the players. But what I asked of them is that, first and foremost, they should play for the crest [before personal gains]. If they don’t do that we are going to put them on the transfer-list,” Noonan was quoted as saying by Ghanaweb.

“This is because if they don’t want to be here, then we don’t want them here. They must understand that the club comes before anybody,” he added.

Noonan also revealed that the club is ready to sanction deals for players to leave for greener pastures, only if the deal will benefit Hearts.

“Secondly, I want them to know that I understand how short [football] careers can be and because of that we would not hold any player back if they can go to a higher platform as long as it is good business for the club and for the player,” he said.

According to Goal’s sources, Hearts have asked Guinean side AC Horoya to improve their $80,000 for Patrick Razak before they will sanction his deal although he has almost six months left on his contract.