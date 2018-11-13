Hearts, Umbro Strike Deal

Birthday celebrants-Accra Hearts of Oak have secured a deal with English sports kit maker, Umbro, DAILY GUIDE SPORTS has gathered.

Yesterday, the team’s Twitter handle as well as Umbro confirmed the kit sponsorship on social media.

Club CEO, Mark Noonan, expressed gross delight at the news and emphasized the value of the deal with Umbro.

He said “We are thrilled to welcome Umbro to our family. A brand with such history and authenticity, premium product quality, cutting edge designs and love for the beautiful game make them a perfect fit for our highest ambitions.

“I urge Phobians everywhere to embrace and give them their full support to the partnership.”

Umbro South Africa representative, Donovan Bell indicated:

“It goes without saying that we are proud to be associated with a club that has so much success on the pitch and we are looking forward to more in the future.”

For now, Hearts and Umbro are collaborating on designing the team’s new kits and they would soon be outdoored.

Hearts is the latest to join the likes of Everton, West Ham and Werder Bremen as teams sponsored by the kit manufacturing giants.

By Kofi Owusu Aduonum