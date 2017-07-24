Hearts Thump Tema Youth

A Thomas Abbey brace and a Kwame Kizito cushioning was enough for Hearts of Oak to thump Tema Youth in their four-goal thriller in Accra yesterday.

Skipper Abbey fetched the opener before Kwame Kizito doubled the lead but Youth’s Joseph Paintsil reduced the deficit before Abbey scored his personal second to restore the two goal advantage.

The visitors fought on to reduce the deficit but Frank Nuttal’s men were relentless particularly at the rear.

GPL Scores @ A Glance

Liberty 1, Ashgold 0

Sharks 2, Bechem 1

Hearts 3, T.Youth 1

Medeama 0, Aduana 0

Allies 0, Oly 1

Bolga 0, Chelsea 4

Dwarfs 2, All Stars 2

WAFA- Kotoko (PP)

By Kofi Owusu Aduonum