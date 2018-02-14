Hearts Suspends Nuttal

Frank Nuttal

Hearts of Oak have announced the suspension of head coach, Frank Nuttal for breaches of the club’s code of conduct.

The announcement came from the club on Monday after meeting with Nuttal.

In the said meeting, the coach, according to a statement released by the club, accepted that he had gone against the team’s accepted norms of behaviour.

The club put out a tweet announcing the suspension on Monday.

The club has put together a three-member committee to investigate these breaches and produce a report by Friday, February 16, 2018.

Members of the Committee are Dr. Nyaho Nyaho Tamakloe, Frank Nelson and, Ivy Heward-Mills.

Despite the court injunction on the start of the new Ghana Premier League season, the club is still training and getting ready and assistant head coach, Henry Wellington, has been asked to oversee preparations.