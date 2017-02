Accra Hearts of Oak extended their winless streak to three when they drew 1-1 with Ebusua Dwarfs yesterday in Cape Coast.

Patrick Razak put the visitors in front before the break but the home side responded shortly through Nicholas Gyan.

At the Baba Yara Stadium, late spot kick against Bechem United perfectly converted by defender Abieku Ainooson was enough to hand the Porcupine Warriors all the three points.