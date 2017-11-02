Hearts Show Tamale Fans Love

Midfielder Daniel Kodie ® serving a fan while a station attendant looks on

Accra Hearts of Oak gave out free fuel and Goil-Hearts branded ‘T’-shirts to the club’s followers in Tamale in the Northern Region as part of their visit to the municipality to contest the 2017 MTN FA Cup final.

On Monday, players and officials of Hearts of Oak took turns to serve free fuel to the club’s followers at the central Goil station near the Tamale Chief’s Palace.

Tens of Hearts fans with their trucks, cars, tricycles and motorbike queued up in the afternoon of Monday. October 30, 2017 at the Goil station to enjoy the free fuel and receive their Goil-Hearts branded white ‘T’-shirts amidst singing and drumming from a section of the club’s fans.

Shehu Aminu, one of the many Hearts fans who enjoyed the package from the Goil-Hearts partnership praised the Phobians for the kind gesture and urged his fellow Phobians to continue to throw their weight behind the team and patronize Goil products at all times to grow the partnership between the two sides.

“I have always heard of this happening in other regions but I didn’t believe it until I received my free fuel and the Goil-Hearts branded T shirts. I say a big thank you to the management of Accra Hearts of Oak for conceiving this gesture, and, looking at the numbers that enjoyed this package I say a big thank you on behalf of all who enjoyed,” Aminu said.

Communications Manager of Accra Hearts of Oak, Kwame Opare Addo, who supervised the program made a passionate appeal to all fans of the club to patronize Goil products since they are the most trusted and efficient oil products in the country.

From The Sports Desk