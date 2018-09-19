Hearts Petitions FIFA …Over ‘Illegal Transfers

Mark Noonan

Mark Noonan, the Chief Executive Officer of Hearts of Oak has hinted that the club will take an action against Inusah Musah and Isaac Mensah over their departure to Angolan top-flight side Petro Atletico Luanda.

Musah penned a three-year contract with the Angolan outfit after refusing to extend his contract with Hearts of Oak following the expiration of his two-year deal.

Mensah also left the Phobians under similar condition to sign a three-year contract with the same club.

But according to the American, the pair who are still contracted to the Ghanaian giants left without the consent of the club.

However, he revealed that the club have lodged a formal complaint over the conduct of the players to the newly formed FIFA Normalization Committee.

“Isaac Mensah (under contract with Hearts) and Inusah left Hearts of Oak without the consent of the club,” Noonan told FOX FM.

“We (Hearts of Oak) have petitioned FIFA and the Normalization Committee (Ghana) over the conduct of the players regarding their move to Angola without our consent.”