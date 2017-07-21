Hearts Owe Tech. Team 5 Months

Kwame Opare Addo

Reports from the camp of Accra Hearts of Oak suggest that its technical team including head coach Frank Nuttal have gone five clear months without salaries.

An insider from the accounts department of the Club’s Secretariat hinted that the last time members of the technical team took home monies as salaries was in February.

Club Public Relations Officer, Kwame Opare Addo, confirming the shocking development revealed that management of the club was working around the clock to right the wrong.

He said in an interview that “Let me admit that salaries have not been paid, but management is still working on it.

Opare added that “We are taking care of it, and we always want to make sure that we are on top of any issue bothering our personnel, so we are working on resolving it.”

Hearts are currently on the third spot on the Premier league’s ladder.

By Kofi Owusu Aduonum