Hearts Ladies In Sex Scandal

Fans of Hearts of Oak are cautioning female supporters of the club, popularly known as Hearts ladies, to refrain from indulging in sexual activities with players.

The fans believe the poor performances of the players are partly because they channel all their energy into sleeping with the ladies which affects their output on the pitch.

Hearts are without a league trophy since 2009 and they have begun the season slowly picking up a win out of four.

And fans who want to see the club regain its past glory feel the need for the ladies to give the players room to operate devoid of sexual interference.

“Hearts Ladies should be very careful,” they told Asempa Sports.

“Whenever they see foreign players in the team, they want to give themselves to the player and end up giving him bad luck.”

“They give them to chew. They chew “Tonga”.

“After the players have finished sleeping with the ladies, the players find it difficult to perform on the pitch for the team.”

“So we are cautioning them over their attitude towards foreign players.”

Hearts play Aduana in week five of the Ghana Premier League.