Hearts Hire New Physio

Fowad Mohammed

Accra Hearts of Oak have appointed Fowad Mohammed as the club’s new physiotherapist.

Fowad previously worked with Heart of Lions, Red Bull Academy-Sogakope, the University of Ghana and Sudanese topflight side, El-Nasul FC.

Fowad joins Aliu Adjetey (Ozee Ozaa) as one of the two physiotherapists for the club.

Fowad brings along over 10 years of working experience and has promised to bring his expertise to bear on the success story of the club.

Everyone at Accra Hearts of Oak wish him the best of success in his new role.