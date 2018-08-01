Hearts Finally Move To Pobiman… Coach Hails Team

Hearts of Oak at Pobiman Sports Complex

Accra Hearts of Oak yesterday trained for the very first time at its Pobiman Sports Complex, near Nsawam, after years of renting venues.

The training session went into the club’s annals as a new chapter having wandered countless times at training venues.

It also brought joy to the club’s many faithful who have complained bitterly over the club’s rotational training programs regarding venue; taking into account its (Club) pedigree domestically and across the continent.

Until the move to Pobiman, Hearts of Oak has held training sessions at the ATTC School Park, Kokomlemle, Accra Arts Centre Park, the Legon Ajax Park etc.

Meanwhile, the club’s interim coach, Seth Hoffman, has hailed his side’s current fine form though he has stated there is more room for improvement.

“I am very happy with the all round performance of the players and I congratulate them for the two straight victories, an excited Hoffmann told Phobian.com.

” We have been working very hard at training and to see the boys translate what we do on match-days excites me a lot and gives me hope that we can only get better.”

“We have to improve day-by-day and we would be working all the time to make sure we get better in all areas.”

” We created a lot of chances in the first half but I was not worried at all that the ball was not going into Liberty’s goal.”

“I told the boys at halftime not to worry but to keep on doing what they were doing.”

“So I wasn’t surprised when we scored our goals because we had done a lot to take the lead,” he added.

“The boys felt the support from start to finish. Every single move was applauded by the fans and it made our boys go the extra mile.

“There were wayward passes here and there but the fans could see what we want to do and I am happy they appreciate our efforts.

“I say ‘a big thank you’ to the supporters on behalf of the playing body and technical team.

“We thank them for coming to watch our match and we are grateful for the support.”