Hearts, Fero Mobile Strike Deal

Hearts’ Leonard Tawiah® with Jain displaying a Fero Mobile branded shirt

Electracom Limited, distributors of Fero Mobile Phones in Ghana, has signed a sponsorship deal with Premier League side Accra Hearts of Oak.

The deal that runs till the end of the season makes Fero Phones the clubs official sponsor for the Man of the Match and Player of the Month awards; a scheme initiated to motivate players to go the extra mile for the club in the rest of the reason.

As part of the deal, Hearts of Oak Man-of-the-Match and Player-of-the-Month winners will take home a sleek Fero Mobile Phone, a cash prize and a polo shirt.

This was after the club reached successful agreement with the fast growing mobile phone distribution company in Ghana.

Country Manager of Electracom Ghana Limited, Ajit Jain was delighted with the new deal with the premier league side.

He said his outfit’s main focus was to use sports, especially football, (Hearts of Oak) and Badminton (Accra Badminton Club) to promote the brand.

Jain, said, they will continue to work with the club to promote their brand and also motivate the players to deliver and win the league for Hearts.

Leonard Tawiah became the first beneficiary of the initiative, when he emerged the Man of the Match after the game between Hearts and Liberty Professionals.

Fero mobile is a new global Smartphone manufacturer which seeks to establish its products on the Ghanaian market.

Fero Mobile has also struck a deal with communication giants MTN, with Fero L100 sold in all sales outlets of MTN as well as all Telefonika, Izone, Melcom and all leading outlets across Ghana.

