Hearts Face Aduana Test

Accra Hearts of Oak’s quest to maintain their winning form come under a litmus test when they cross swords with current leaders, Aduana Stars tomorrow.

The Phobians recorded their first league win after successive draws against champions Wa All Stars six days ago, and indications are that they (Hearts) are bent on replicating the Accra dose regardless of the venue.

Certainly, that seems a very difficult task considering the fact that the home side are in the best of shapes drawing just once (1-1) when they travelled to Sogakope to battle WAFA, who fought from a goal down.

Matches involving the two sides have always produced fireworks and there is every indication that tomorrow’s will follow the same trend.

Aduana’s skipper Godfred Saka has said ahead of the game that “We are ready for Hearts on Sunday and we believe we will defeat them”.

“We know it will be a tough game but we can’t take chances because we need all the three points,” he added.

At the Baba Yara Stadium, current joint leaders Kotoko will host debutants Elmina Sharks in a clash that students of the game tipped would go the way of the host.

Elsewhere, Wa All Stars will stay home to face Inter Allies, while

Bolga All Stars play as guests of Tema Youth.

The Accra Stadium will be the venue for the Great Olympics and WAFA clash with Liberty Professionals trekking to Bechem to face Bechem United.

Chelsea will welcome Ashgold to the Golden City Park and then on Monday, Ebusua Dwarfs will host Medeama to the Cape Coast Stadium.

