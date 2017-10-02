Hearts For FA Cup Final …Await Kotoko/ Medeama

Hearts of Oak yesterday made it to this year’s FA Cup final via a 2-1 win over Ghana champions Wa All Stars in Obuasi.

WAFU Cup winner Patrick Razak put the Phobians in front when he made good use of skipper Thomas Abbey’s through pass and planted the ball into the left corner of the post a few minutes before recess.

Hearts, record winners of the competition doubled their lead through another WAFU Cup winner Kwame Kizito who struck home from a close range to beat goalkeeper Rashid Seidu in the second half.

Substitute Samuel Atta Mensah halved the lead with 21 minutes remaining with a beautiful strike. All Stars pressured Hearts thereafter but failed in all their attempts.

Meanwhile, the other semi final clash involving Asante Kotoko and Medeama SC was rained off and has been rescheduled for today.

Hearts would play winner of today’s game and would be hoping to lift the silverware they lifted in 2000 when they defeated Okwahu United 2-0.

By Kofi Owusu Aduonum