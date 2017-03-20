Hearts End Kotoko Accra Reign

An 86th minute spot kick, expectly converted by Vincent Atingah was enough to hand Hearts of Oak all the points in their epic clash in Accra yesterday.

The slender win ended Kotoko close to a decade dominance over their perennial rivals on the Accra turf as well as this season’s unbeaten run. It also ended the Phobian’s two streak losses in two weeks.

Kotoko failed to bury the many goal scoring opportunities that came their way particularly in the first half . Even after recess, opportunities presented themselves to them with the clearest coming the way of Yakubu Mohammed and substitute Baba Mahama.

The home side were not too impressive until the instruction of Patrick Razak, who marshaled his colleagues with one of their runs resulting in the controversial penalty awarded by referee Samuel Sukker which raised a lot of eyebrows.

That stirred angry fans of the Porcupine Warriors to direct their bagged water at the referee who had to be escorted to the tunnel by the many peace officers present.

GPL Scores @ A GlanceFROM Eric Kombat, Nyankpala

(kombat.eric@yahoo.com)

Bolga 2, Bechem 1

WAFA 2, Chelsea 0

Medeama 1, Olympics 1

Liberty 0, All Stars 0

Dwarfs 2, Aduana 1

Sharks 1, Ashgold 0 –

Hearts 1, Kotoko 0

Allies-Tema Youth(Today)

By Kofi Owusu Aduonum