Hearts Draw Again …Kotoko Snatch Away Point

Accra Heats of Oak yesterday recorded their second draw (0-0) when they hosted Medeama SC at the Accra Stadium.

It was the Phobians’ second successive winless results in five days, having drawn 0-0 with Inter Allies in their league opener at the El-Wak Stadium.

Hearts, with Scottish boss Frank Nuttal on the bench for the first time this season, were determined, particularly in the first half, but Costa Dauda, Inusah Musah and others, failed to hit the target.

Medeama’s Akwasi Donsu proved why he is a set piece expert, with a spectacular delivery which drew applause from the fans, but the intervention of Hearts of Oak goalkeeper Ben Mensah was timely.

In Berekum, Kumasi Asante Kotoko maintained their fine run by snatching a vital away point from Chelsea in their 0-0 game.

Kotoko played well, particularly in the first 26 minutes, with Eric Donkor and newly-recruit Ashittey Ollenu creating problems for the home side.

Chelsea threw more men in front in the latter part of the game, which nearly resulted in the opener but goalkeeper Felix Annan proved equal to the task.

GPL Scores @ A Glance

Ashgold 3, Oly 1

WAFA 2, Dwarfs 0

Liberty 2, Allies 0

Hearts 0, Medeama 0

Kotoko 0, Chelsea 0

Sharks 0, Aduana 1

Bolga All Stars-Wa All Stars (PP)

Bechem-T. Youth (PP)

By Kofi Owusu Aduonum