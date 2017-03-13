Hearts Deepen Oly Woes …Bolga Stars Hold Kotoko

Paul Acquah (L) is join by colleagues after opening the score

Accra Hearts of Oak yesterday added sores to Great Olympics injury in their week six league derby in Accra.

Hearts opened the scoring through Paul Acquah eight minutes before recess but the Wonder Club’s Benjamin Arthur cancelled the lead few minutes before recess.

The Phobians thereafter fought relentlessly to restore the lead through Inusah Musah when Oly had settled in the game after the break.

Yesterday’s regional derby leaves Oly with just a point in the competition after six games.

In Tamale, Asante Kotoko managed to grab a point having led in most part of the game only to allow Bolga All Stars to equalize few minutes to the end.

GPL Scores @ A Glance

Ashgold 2, Bechem 4

Hearts 2, Oly 1

Allies 1, Aduana 2

Liberty 2, Dwarfs 1

Bolga 1 Kotoko 1

Sharks 2, Chelsea 1

Medeama 0, All Stars 1

WAFA 2, T.Youth 1

By Kofi Wusu Aduonum