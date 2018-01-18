Hearts’ Coach Nuttal Elated After G8 Victory Over Kotoko

Frank Nuttal (right) and one of his players with the Ghana@60 trophy

Hearts of Oak Head coach Frank Nuttal has heaped praise on his players for their resistance to overcome a tough test from their arch-rivals Asante Kotoko in the FA Cup semi-final tie on Wednesday.

The Accra-based side came through with a 4-2 penalty shootout win against the Fabulous boys after a 0-0 stalemate to progress to the final.

Nuttal couldn’t hide his joy and says they deserved the win.

“It’s another well-fought game by both sides especially when you consider it being a preseason game and both sets of players really worked very hard for the club and that is the right intensity we’re looking for in preseason.

“I felt that we could have scored in the first half and the second half but we really have to take our clear chances, so we need to work on taking our chances.

“It was good performance from the players and the idea of it being a friendly was out of the window especially when you are playing but I thought my players were mentally strong.”

Hearts will face either Dreams FC or Medeama SC depending on the outcome of the second semi final on Thursday.

-3news