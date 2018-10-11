Hearts CEO Won’t Succeed – Sam Johnson

Mark Noonan

Former Hearts of Oak player Sam Johnson aka “Foyoo” has raised doubts over the work of the managing director of the club, Mark Noonan and believes the American, despite his vast experience, will not excel at the Phobian club.

Sam Johnson who has acknowledged using Black African magic “juju” during his soccer career says it will be very difficult for the man to succeed because of his limited knowledge of the African terrain and culture.

“I don’t know the reason they brought him. The terrain of our football is different from that of Europe and America. If someone is brought from such part of the world to administer here then you know he cannot achieve what he wants to,” he told Kumasi FM.

“With the salaries and remunerations, his target must be made public.”

“However, whatever he needs must be given him”

Noonan has seen Isaac Mensahz, Inusah Musah, Patrick Razak and co refused to renew their contracts generating serious concerns about the capabilities of Noonan and his management team. Footballmadeinghana.com