Hearts Beat Kotoko Again

Hearts of Oak yesterday confirmed their recent dominance over perennial rivals Asante Kotoko with a 3-1 win in their Ghana @ 60 anniversary game in Accra.

The win hands the Phobians, who recently inflicted a 1-0 defeat in a league clash; a first leg advantage.

Substitute Kwame Kizito shot the home side into the lead after 67 minutes, but when Hearts were still in a frenzy mood, defender Awal Mohammed towered to head home a Michael Akufo free kick to pull even.

Hearts’ skipper Thomas Abbey restored his side’s lead with two minutes remaining, while winger and Most Valuable Player of the day Patrick Razak consolidated the Phobians lead with a close range strike.

Earlier, Kotoko’s Obed Owusu came close to opening the scoring with a header but his attempt was tipped over by goalkeeper Samuel Akurugu.

Kotoko will host Hearts for the return leg in Kumasi on May 28, in matches arranged by the Ghana @60 Years on Committee, Despite Group and My Sports Organization.

It was sponsored by Shell Ghana Limited and supported by KK Peprah Roofing.

By Kofi Owusu Aduonum