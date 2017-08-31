Hearts, Aduana In 6 Goal Thriller

Accra Hearts of Oak yesterday shared honours with visiting Aduana Stars in a six-goal thriller in their midweek clash in Accra.

The stalemate scoreline had no telling effect on the current leaders, Aduana following WAFA’s 0-0 results with relegation threatened Great Olympics in Sogakope.

Daniel Darkwa opened the scoring for Aduana when the game had barely developed, but skilful midfielder Winful Cobbinah replied seven minutes on.

The visitors restored their lead through Derrick Sasraku before the break, but Hearts cancelled it again courtesy skipper Thomas Abbey.

Former Asante Kotoko attacker Nathaniel Asamoah made it three but Aduana again surrendered the lead when Kwame Kizito pulled even with a volley at the latter stages.

GPL Scores @ A Glance

Bolga 0, T. Youth 2

Sharks 1, Kotoko 0

WAFA 0, Oly 0

Hearts 3, Aduana 3

Allies 0, All Stars 0

Ashgold 5, Chelsea 2

Medeama 2, Dwarfs 1

Liberty 2, Bechem 1

By Kofi Owusu Aduonum