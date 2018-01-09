Health Officials On High Alert At KUMACA As School Reopens

Health officials in the Asokore Mampong Municipality in the Ashanti Region, say they will continue to monitor developments at the Kumasi Academy [KUMACA], to avert a possible outbreak of any disease as the students resume to begin a new term.

Officials say they have also intensified surveillance in the school and within the Municipality to contain any case that might come up.

The assurance by officials come after four students of the school reportedly died from H1N1 influenza type A, a development that sparked uproar amongst parents.

Over 80 percent of the 2,810 student population as well as teaching and non-teaching staff of the school, were vaccinated in December 2017.

The school made headlines after parents trooped there to pick up their wards following news about the deaths, but stakeholders collaborated to bring the situation under control.

As the students are returning to school to begin another term for the academic year, authorities have assured that enough measures have been put in place to contain any case this time round.

Asokore Mampong Municipal Health Director, Ofori Amoah Justice, in a Citi News interview said enough measures have been put in place.

“We are much aware students are returning to school. Surveillance is an ongoing activity, which means that we don’t do it and stop. We have a team of three health workers who are stationed at the Sick Bay. DHMT has also selected a three-member team, led by the Deputy Director of Nursing Services, who are going to deal with any unforeseen issues at the school as they report. We are likely to get some staff in addition to what we have there”.

He said students are also expected to report any issue to the medical team to enable them respond early.

Mr. Amoah Justice commended management of the school for its collaboration, and assured that the Directorate will continue to work with them to find a lasting solution to the problem.

The Health Director assured parents that stakeholders including the Ashanti Regional Director of the Ghana Health Service, the Asokore Mampong Municipal Chief Executive and officials at the Ghana Education Service, will do their best to prioritize the safety of their wards.

He also appealed to the media to continue to support stakeholders in their quest to find a lasting solution to the matter.

Meanwhile, some parents who escorted their wards to school on Monday, 8th January, 2018, appealed to authorities to continue to put proper measures in place to protect the students.

Citi News understands that health authorities will hold a health sensitization forum within the term for students of the school.

