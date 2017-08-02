Health Director Warns Lazy Staff

Dr Samuel Agyemang Boateng

Director of Health Services in the West Akyem Municipality of the Eastern Region, Dr Samuel Agyemang Boateng, has threatened to reshuffle health workers in the area over the poor attitude of some staff within the rural communities.

Speaking at the 2017 half-year performance review meeting in Asamankese, Dr Agyemang Boateng, who was transferred from Suhum to Asamankese two months ago, explained that he has come to strengthen the health institution, therefore, there would be the need to reshuffle those with negative attitude towards work and patients.

He cautioned those identified so far, and advised them to change immediately in order to achieve their target for 2017.

The health director mentioned that the performance review team in the CHPS zones shows that some nurses refuse to conduct their routine visitation to houses and schools, but rather choose to write reports and present to the directorate.

He added that such behaviours would not be tolerated, and called for attitudinal change to improve the healthcare delivery within the West Akyem Municipality.

Dr Agyemang Boateng has, however, commended staff and some private health facilities for their dedication towards the improvement of healthcare delivery in the area.

FROM Daniel Bampoe, Asamankese

