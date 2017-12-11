Have Faith In Govt

Gilbert Ken Asmah

Municipal Chief Executive (MCE) for Tarkwa-Nsuaem in the Western Region, Gilbert Ken Asmah, has admonished the various elected and appointed assembly members to have faith in government and support the implementation of its numerous social interventions.

He reminded assembly members that the people who voted for them have high expectations and that all efforts must be made to remedy their social problems with the resources at their disposal.

Mr Asmah, therefore, stressed the need for assembly members in the Tarkwa-Nsuaem Municipality to provide selfless and honest service to their constituents.

“I wish to remind you that a chunk of the Ghanaian population only gets to experience government interventions, policies and projects in their lives at the local levels. It is important that your interaction with the people at the local levels should help to deepen their faith in state institutions and government, hence the need to be fair and honest to the public at all times,” he encouraged them.

He mentioned that the management and staff of the Tarkwa-Nsuaem Municipality have been advised and oriented to cooperate with clients at all times in order to execute community development plans and activities successfully.

Mr Asmah gave the advice in his sessional address during the 2nd Ordinary Meeting of the 2nd Session of the 7th Assembly of the Tarkwa-Nsuaem Municipal Assembly held at the Municipal Assembly Hall.

According to the Tarkwa-Nsuaem MCE, the cordial relationship between the staff of the assembly and the general public is very crucial for development.

He mentioned some of the initiatives embarked upon since he assumed office as MCE as the relocation of all vehicles moving to the northern part of the municipality from the old lorry park to a newly-constructed lorry station at new Atuabo after several attempts to relocate them under previous government failed.

Mr Asmah indicated that he had necessitated the emergency rehabilitation of the two kilometers Ahwetieso stretch on the Tarkwa-Takoradi highway.

He revealed that the assembly had commenced the reshaping and asphalting of the 31 kilometers Bogoso junction to Damang road under a public-private partnership (PPP) with Goldfields Ghana, Tarkwa Mine and expected to be completed in December 31, 2017.

“We have carried out an intensive distilting of major storm drains in Tarkwa to reduce the level of flooding that occurs almost every year,” the MCE added.

Under the ‘one district one factory policy’, he observed that his administration, in partnership with the private sector, would initiative a rubber processing factory, cocoa processing factory and a gold refinery to help create jobs for the youth in Tarkwa.

Gilbert Ken Asmah added that the assembly had awarded the construction of a doctors’ bungalow for the Tarkwa Government Hospital, 10-unit market stores, 10-unit open sheds, six-unit water closet toilet facilities, among others.

“Plans are far advanced for the construction of a new modern office complex for the municipal’s National Health Insurance Authority at Ahwetieso. We are in the process of constructing and furnishing the new municipal assembly complex which has been abandoned for years at Ahwetieso,” he added.

Mr Asmah pointed out that out of an estimated GH¢3,666,950 revenue for 2017, GH¢3,234,384.77 had been collected by October this year, a move he described as unprecedented in the history of the assembly.

From Emmanuel Opoku, Tarkwa