Haruna Breaks Silence: Supports Full Scale Investigation Into Bribery

Haruna Iddrisu

The Minority Leader Haruna Iddrisu has broken his silence on the bribery scandal that is threatening to dent the image of Parliament and break the Minority front.

He told members of the committee during the vetting of the Minister designate for Monitoring and Evaluation Dr Anthony Akoto Osei that he would support full scale investigation into the bribery scandal that has rocked the Appointment Committee of Parliament.

The Chairman of the Committee, Joe Osei Owusu who is also the first Deputy Speaker had early on expressed his disappointment over the scandal which suggested that money exchanged hands in the approval of the minister designate of Energy, Boakye Agyarko.

Haruna Iddrisu said he will support full scale investigation on matters that bothers on integrity of individuals in Parliament as well as the institution of parliament.

He was quick to add that the scandal has undermined the integrity of Parliament and a full scale investigation will be required to get to the bottom of the matter.

Background

Energy Minister Boakye Agyarko stands accused of paying an amount of GHȻ3,000 to the members of the minority side of the Appointment of Committee in order to facilitate his smooth approval.

Agyarko and that of the Senior Minister designate Yaw Osafo Maafo had their approval delayed because of comments they made during their vetting.

Out of 13 nominees vetted, eleven of them were approved by the committee pending a final approval by the plenary.

The two remaining were asked to bring further and better particulars to substantiate claims they made during their vetting.

The majority side of the committee was satisfied when the additional information was provided by the nominees but the Minority side.

By majority decision, the two were approved by the committee and a report was submitted to the plenary.

Scandal

Just when the House will consider the approval of the two on the floor of the house, a bribery scandal broke.

Bawku Central MP Mahama Ayariga alleged that they had received a GHȻ3,000 bribe paid to them by the Minority Chief Whip, Muntaka Mubarak.

He said they initially thought the amount was their sitting allowance so they collected it but when they were later told it was coming from the Energy Minister designate Boakye Agyarko, they had to return it.

According to him, the amount was given to Muntaka Mubarak by the Chairman of the Committee Joe Osei Owusu on behalf of the Energy Minister designate.

All the three persons named have denied the matter. Boakye Agyarko swore on his life that he never gave any money to have him approved and threatened legal action.

Then came the Chair, Osei Owusu who also stated unequivocally clear that he has never collected any money from Agyarko and has not given any money to Muntaka Mubarak. He also threatened legal action on the matter.

The last man standing in the matter and chief witness Muntaka Mubarak swore by Allah that he had not taken any money from the chairman of the committed and given same to Ayariga.

But Ayariga remains resolute on the matter. He together with two other MPs Alhassan Suhiniyi and Okudzeto Ablakwa have petitioned the Speaker to investigator.

When vetting resumed Monday, the chair of the committee reiterated his denial and hinted the matter will be raised on the floor tomorrow.

-Myjoyonline