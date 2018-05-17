Hart Broken By Russia Snub

Joe Hart furious with David Moyes after England World Cup snub

Joe Hart is furious after being ruthlessly axed from England’s World Cup squad.

Hart took the call from manager, Gareth Southgate graciously, but is devastated by the news.

However, the goalkeeper is believed to be angry with West Ham manager, David Moyes for leaving him out of the club’s final three games of the season — which is understood to be a key reason behind Southgate’s shock decision.

Hart began qualification for this summer’s tournament as first-choice keeper and has won 75 caps during a 10-year international career. He had seemed likely to go as back-up for Jordan Pickford and Jack Butland.

But Southgate phoned the 31-year-old on Monday night to inform him he had not made the cut. Hart’s absence means that Burnley goalkeeper, Nick Pope, will be rewarded for his excellent breakthrough season.

Southgate will also show his ruthless side on Wednesday when he leaves out Jack Wilshere from his 23-man party to travel to Russia next month. The England coach rang the Arsenal midfielder to let him know on Tuesday morning.

Although listed in Southgate’s larger 35-man squad, which was submitted to FIFA on Monday and revealed by Sportsmail last week, he will not be named on the standby list.