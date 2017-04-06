Happy FM Launches ‘The One’ Reality Show

‘The One’ reality show

Happy FM, Ghana’s number one sports station, is in search of a Sports Presenter through a life-changing reality show dubbed, ‘The One’-Sports Edition.’

‘The Sports Edition of ‘The One’ reality show is focused on grooming a young individual who is creative, charismatic, ambitious, funny and most importantly, extremely passionate about being a sports presenter.

Happy FM’s Kwasi Sarpong, Programmes Manager of Happy FM, said at the launch that “We want to bring to reality the dreams of our listeners and numerous followers who are talented and want to be behind the console but do not have the opportunity to actualise their dreams. We also want to use this platform to create the next great sports presenter in Ghana.’’

He added that Happy FM has always been a pacesetter in sports activations like Happy FM Sports Fans Awards, Damehene, Health and Fitness Festival, etc. “Happy FM is looking at the future of sports broadcasting and is currently developing an innovative way of engaging its audience through sports,” he said.

According to the events manager of Happy FM, DJ Advicer, registration is opened from now till April 17 on www.happyghana.com, followed by auditions. He said the winner of the show will get a full time job at Happy FM and also get other mouth-watering prizes.

DJ Advicer urged the general public who fit the criteria to emerge as ‘The One Sports Presenter’ to register and be part of this exciting new project.