Happy FM, Lakeside Launch Family Fun Run

Officials on high table displaying the shirt for this year’s edition

Lakeside Marina Park (LMP) in collaboration with Happy FM yesterday launched the eighth edition of the annual 6 km Family Fun Run and Walk at the premises of Happy FM, Asylum Down.

According to the organizers, this year’s event, scheduled for March 6, at the Lakeside Marina Park(Lakeside Estate) is aimed at bringing together families, individuals and schools to promote a healthy lifestyle and celebrate Ghana’s 61st Independence Day through physical exercise.

At the launch, Ernest Boateng, Chief Executive Officer of Global Media Alliance Group said “The main aim behind the annual Family Fun Run is to provide a good opportunity for families, individuals and students to exercise and network.”

He urged families, individuals and schools to come and participate in their numbers and take advantage of the numerous benefits the event offers.

“We want to intensify awareness about the need for families to occasionally meet, exercise and engage in fun-filled activities in order to break the routine boredom of work ,” he said.

Director of Lakeside Estate, Salah Kweku Kalmoni said “This collaboration with Happy FM over the years has been fruitful as the two companies share the same goals in promoting and maintaining a healthy lifestyle. This event has over the years brought families and friends together to keep fit and to network.”

He added that this year’s winners would receive prizes such as generators, printers, cameras and accessories among others.

Over 400 people are expected to participate this year. The 6 km and 10 km run will start at 6:00 am at the Lakeside Marina Park.

Registration for Single entry is GH¢ 45, Family entry (for a team up to 5 members) is GH¢ 100 and GH¢ 200 for a school team of 5 members. There will also be special VIP breakfast at GH¢ 45 per head.

Registration centres include Silver Star Tower- Airport City, YFM Accra Mall, Happy FM-Asylum Down and Lakeside Marina Park.

Fraction of proceeds from the registration will go to Mercy Social Centre as charity.

