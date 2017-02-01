Happy FM Hosts Married Couples On Valentine’s Day

Happy FM Mass wedding

This year’s edition of the Happy FM mass wedding will take place at the Cleaver House in Accra on Tuesday, February 14.

This year’s event is being organised for married couples to celebrate their marriage anniversary and renew their love and commitment to each other.

Over 30 couples will enjoy an all-expenses-paid wedding, courtesy Happy 98.9 FM.

After 11 years of bringing together over 300 couples in an all-expense-paid wedding ceremony, Happy FM has dedicated this year’s Val’s Day to celebrate past couples who took part in the mass wedding and to demonstrate how strong and credible the mass wedding event has grown over the years.

According to Kwasi Sarpong, Programmes Manager of Happy FM, “The mass wedding event continues to grow strong each year and we want to use this year’s Valentine’s Day to celebrate past couples and their love for each other.

Most importantly, we will use the occasion to launch the new edition of the mass wedding dubbed ‘Dream Wedding’ which will take place next year.”

He added, “We are very happy the mass wedding has played an invaluable role of giving couples the peace of mind to concentrate on building a life after the wedding, while Happy FM takes on the heavy expenses on their behalf.”

As part of preparations towards the renewal of vows, the participating couples will undergo a one-day counselling session by seasoned marriage counsellors and also engage in a special cooking contest as a way of relaxing and sharing special moments with their partners.

They will also be given the opportunity to share their marriage experiences with the general public on the Ayekoo Drive with Happy FM’s DJ Adviser.