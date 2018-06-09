Hajj FaresWon’t Go Up – Bawumia

Vice President Dr Mahamudu Bawumia

FARE for this year’s Hajj pilgrimage to Mecca in Saudi Arabia will not be different from the GH¢15,000 paid last year, Vice President Dr Mahamudu Bawumia has hinted.

According to him, government has decided to maintain the amount to enable more Muslims to take part in this year’s pilgrimage.

The Vice President announced this when he addressed Muslims in different communities across the Ashanti Region during a tour in the country in the holy month of Ramadan.

He was accompanied by some government officials, including the Ashanti Regional Minister, Simon Osei Mensah; Minister for Inner City and Zongo Development, Alhaji Abubakar Boniface Saddique; Deputy Minister for Energy, Dr Mohammed Amin Adam and Member of Parliament for Nhyiaeso, Kennedy Kankam.

His first point of call was Aboabo mosque where he mourned with members of the Muslim community, following the demise of one Alhaji Adam.

Vice President Bawumia and his entourage proceeded to Offinso where they paid a courtesy call on the paramount chief, Nana Wiafe Akenten III, and later joined Muslims from the Offinso area during a prayer session at the Offinso central mosque.

He stated after the prayers that the government of the New Patriotic Party (NPP) has the welfare of Muslims at heart and would not ignore their support to the party in the last elections.

He told his audience that the Zongo communities would be great beneficiaries of the free SHS programme that has taken away cost barriers to formal education.

He pledged the government’s continuous commitment to develop the Zongo communities, adding that manifestation of that commitment could be seen in the establishment of the Ministry of Inner City and Zongo Development as well as the setting up of development fund for such purpose.

Dr. Bawumia asked for continuous prayers for President Akufo-Addo and his government to deliver on all campaign promises.

He later joined Muslims at the Asante Mampong central mosque during the afternoon prayer session before breaking the day’s fast with Muslims at Effiduase in the Sekyere East District of the Ashanti Region.

From Ernest Kofi Adu, Mampong