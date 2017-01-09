All Hail President Akufo-Addo

President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo

The investiture of President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo on Saturday, January 7, 2017, at the Black Star Square will be recorded as one of the biggest in Ghana’s history.

The event, which saw the Chief Justice, Georgina Theodora Wood, swore in the fifth President of Ghana under the Fourth, had thousands of regional and international guests, traditional and religious leaders and the security services personnel attending in solidarity.

Former Presidents, Jerry John Rawlings, John Agyekum Kufour and the outgoing President John Dramani Mahama also graced the event.

Ghanaians from all parts of the country, in a show of solidarity with the president-elect, Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo, were also present at the inauguration which placed the country at a higher pedestal in her democratic credentials.

The side wings of the square, which has a capacity for 60,000 people, were filled to the brim at 5am by the public who wanted to witness the ceremony, leaving those who could not make it in time to watch the event via projectors.

Loud roars of approval were heard anytime a famous personality emerged, with the biggest roars going for the president and vice president-elect and their spouses.

The Inauguration

Parliament was reconstituted at the Black Star Square after the inauguration of the new Members of Parliament (MPs) early Saturday morning.

This was followed by the entry of guests and dignitaries including 15 African Heads of State, their representatives and members of the diplomatic corp.

The special guest of honour, President of the Republic of Cote d’Ivoire, Alassane Dramanne Ouattara and President of the Republic of Liberia, Ellen Johnson Sirleaf, Chairperson of the ECOWAS Commission were among the dignitaries.

The Justices of the Supreme Court were also present at the chamber of the makeshift Parliament created at the Black Star Square.

The Speaker of Parliament, Prof. Mike Oquaye took his chair and called the house to order.

He invited the Majority and Minority in Parliament to join the procession to receive the President and his Vice President-elect to the house.

The President and Vice President were later ushered into the chamber by the speaker and leadership of Parliament.

He invited the Chief Justice to administer the oaths of allegiance and presidency to the first and second gentlemen of the country, with the vice president-elect going first followed by the president-elect and then the signing of the oath book.

Shouts of Nana ooo! Nana ooo! Nana wor Krom! Nana Onaapo! were heard across the Square when President Akufo-Addo said the last words of the oath.

The red, gold and green colours of the national flag and the red white and blue colours of the New Patriotic Party (NPP) flew in the air as the Vice president-elect Dr. Mahamudu Bawumia and President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo were led by the new speaker of Parliament, Professor Mike Oquaye into the chamber.

Inaugural Address

In his inaugural speech, President Akufo-Addo thanked his predecessor, former President John Dramani Mahama for his leadership and wished his family well.

He expressed his appreciation to the people of Ghana for the unity and patriotism they expressed during the election.

Acknowledging the country has seen its greatest development in the past 24 years, President Akufo-Addo expressed concern about the status of the country after so many years of independence, indicating that Ghana must move from its status of a developing country especially when it is celebrating its 60th Independence Anniversary on 6th March, 2017 to a more appreciable status.

He, however, noted that for the country to improve, citizens must support and work towards the common goal of creating a better Ghana.

He also encouraged the private sector to support government, assuring citizens that the public sector will be a place for service and not for financial acquisition.

Early Birds

Many of the people, who travelled far and near to witness the event, pitched camp at the Black Star Square on the eve of the big event.

Supporters of the New Patriotic Party (NPP), traders and ordinary citizens were seen sleeping in the open while others kept wake for the event.

Some of the spectators, who eventually made it into the square, told DAILY GUIDE that they pitched camp at the square the previous night in order to effectively witness the swearing-in ceremony.

“I came from Takoradi yesterday to sleep here because I wanted to see Nana Addo being sworn in,” said Gladys Effum.

Another spectator, who gave his name as Kofi Boabeng said, he travelled all the way from Kumasi the day before to witness the inauguration of Nana Akufo-Addo as president.

“I have watched the past swearing-in ceremony on television but decided I will come to Accra to witness this one live,” he said.

“Nana Akufo-Addo and the promises he made are the reasons we are here, we love him and will support him to move Ghana forward,” other spectators stated.

Expectations

“We voted for him because we know he will perform, we are hoping he does not let us down,” Maame Ama told DAILY GUIDE when asked of her expectations of the new government.

“We know that Nana will deliver on the promises he gave us during the campaign, so we know we will receive what we are requesting of him,” Kennedy Obeng also noted.

“We are also praying for him so that he can implement the free education promise he made to us for our children to go to school,” an elderly woman said.

By Jamila Akweley Okertchiri & Melvin Tarlue